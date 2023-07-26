Tiki Barber believes it's only a matter of time before the New York Giants' Daniel Jones becomes an elite NFL quarterback.

Barber and Evan Roberts currently co-host the afternoon drive on WFAN Sports Radio. The latter didn't mince words in voicing his opinion on Jones on Tuesday. Barber feels Jones will eventually reach the level of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen someday.

“Daniel Jones can be a top-five quarterback,” Barber said. “I really believe that, and I know a lot of this is about Saquon (Barkley) and what he means to Daniel Jones. But Daniel Jones is paid to be a top quarterback right now.”

"Daniel Jones can be a Top 5 quarterback. I really believe that." @TikiBarber said it, and @EvanRobertsWFAN wants him tested… pic.twitter.com/sevOTQ64VG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 25, 2023

An incredulous Roberts laughed at Barber's take on Jones. Roberts said in jest the retired Giants running back “needs to be drug tested.” However, Barber remained adamant.

“You're laughing at me, but he has the ability,” Barber countered. “He has the ability.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Can Daniel Jones live up to the massive hype in 2023?

Barber was a three-time Pro Bowl running back who played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006. He played with Giants quarterback Eli Manning for two years before hanging up his cleats. With that, he knows what it's like to be around a great quarterback.

For his part, Manning praised Daniel Jones in the aftermath of his mammoth four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. The latter was coming off a memorable 2022 NFL season where he threw for 3,205 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jones promptly upped the ante in the postseason. He re-wrote the NFL record books and became the first player to surpass 300 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in a postseason game. Behind Jones' Herculean effort, the Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game, 31-24.

With that, Giants offensive lineman Mark Glowinski feels Jones will only get better in the 2023 NFL season. Clearly, Glowinski, Barber, and Manning are in Jones' corner.

Can Daniel Jones, the Giants' $160 million man, live up to hefty expectations in 2023? If he does, that spells trouble for the NFC East and the rest of the NFL.