The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season, and quarterback Daniel Jones does not want to go into the postseason without getting some advice from a two-time Super Bowl winner.

Jones had a conversation with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning on what it takes to win a playoff game. The basic advice that Manning gave the current New York signal caller was to trust himself.

“It was keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones said Friday. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game.”

The Giants will face the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. the two teams collided in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings earned a 27-24 victory as placekicker Greg Joseph blasted a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Jones is largely known for his athleticism, but he had a brilliant passing game against the Vikings. He completed 30 of 42 passes for 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran 4 times for 34 yards in that game.

The Vikings finished the season with a 13-4 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff structure, while the 9-7-1 Giants have the sixth seed. Minnesota recorded 11 of its victories by one-score margins, but they were defeated handily in their 4 losses.

Daniel Jones has a challenging assignment in trying to lead his team to a road playoff win, but he had success against the Vikings defense earlier and could be successful in the rematch.