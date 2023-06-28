The New York Giants had a wildly successful season in 2022, largely due to the play of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. This offseason, Daniel Jones was rewarded with a four-year, $160 million contract, while Saquon Barkley received the franchise tag and is still waiting on a potential long-term deal with the Giants. Jones recently spoke about Barkley's contract situation and how he has kept in contact with him.

“Saquon is always working hard, he's always going to be in good shape, he's always going to look good,” Jones said, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “Anyone who has been around him is going to expect that from him. We're talking all the time, staying in touch, getting together when we can. I know he's got a lot going on, and I really hope the two sides can come together.”

Barkley and the Giants have until July 17 to come to an agreement on a new deal. If they do not, Barkley will have to play on the franchise tag tender, which pays him just under $10.1 million.

Jones and Barkley were recently spotted on a school field working together, and they stopped to take pictures with a little league baseball team.

While Jones is waiting on Barkley's contract to get done, he is not resting on his laurels, assuming that last year's success will automatically carry over to 2023.

“We feel like we made progress last year and took a step, but what we do from this point on, you start over,” Jones said, via Edholm. “It's about what you do now. We had a good spring, and we have to roll that into training camp and make sure we do everything we can.”

Jones expressed confidence in his team, declaring that they can compete with anybody. After adding a weapon like Darren Waller to the offense, it will be interesting to see how the Giants fare in year two of Brian Daboll's tenure with the team.