It has been a heck of a year for Daniel Jones, he got his fifth-year option declined last offseason, and a year later he signed a long-term deal with the New York Giants worth four years and $160 million. He was recently seen on stage having fun and singing along with Zach Bryan. The one factor in this is that Zach Bryan is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and like many Philadelphia fans would, he took a jab at Daniel Jones when he had the chance.

Here is the video clip, via Barstool Sports.

Daniel Jones got hit with a “Go Birds” from Zach Bryan on stage last night pic.twitter.com/EXPCTeqv0M — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2023

“Go Birds!” Zach Bryan said in the middle of a song.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones did not seem too bothered by the comment, continuing to enjoy the song.

With OTAs and minicamp ending, Jones seems to be enjoying the offseason, and now we have a better sense of his music taste.

It will be interesting to see how Jones fares in his first season after getting the big extension. Some have said that they notice Jones being more relaxed this offseason, letting loose a bit more knowing he has some financial security. Time will tell whether or not that translates to games.

The Giants have struggled to beat their division opponents in recent years, mainly the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Many do not expect the Giants to compete with the Eagles yet, coming off of a trip to the Super Bowl. However, some expect the Giants to take strides and have hope for them to compete with the Cowboys this upcoming season.