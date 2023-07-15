Not everyone is ready to take that leap and make a big commitment. The reason for hesitation, however, should not be influenced by what other people do. Following the herd does can lead you into utter catastrophe. This is not a sermon but rather another way to interpret New York Giants' Darius Slayton's viewpoint on the Saquon Barkley contract saga.

The fifth-year wide receiver took to Twitter to address a comment made by SNY reporter Connor Hughes- which used Joe Mixon's new contract restructure as a means to point out why the Giants have no incentive to break the bank for a running back. Slayton does not care about what the market says about the position, however, and is looking at the issue with only the G-Men and Barkley in mind.

“This is like not buying YOUR wife a wedding ring because 31 other men decided THEIR wife wasn’t worth it,” he tweeted.



Both men make interesting points that demand further reflection. Hughes is completely right from a business perspective. Mixon is taking a pay cut to stay with the Bengals and compete for a Super Bowl. No one has met Dalvin Cook's high asking price as of yet. Austin Ekeler has scored a combined 38 touchdowns the last two seasons and Josh Jacobs was arguably the best pure runner in the NFL last year. Both are without long-term contract extensions.

Whether it be the opportunity to take a starting back in the draft or the durability issues that naturally result from the weekly grind, league demand seems lower than ever. To Slayton's point, though, Saquon Barkley was a big part of New York's resurgence. His 1,650 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns went a long way in propping up a limited offense and reaching the postseason.

And so, the standstill remains. Will general manager Joe Schoen fall in love with the player or continue to abide by the market rules? The debate between business practicality and fair compensation rages on, potentially through training camp.