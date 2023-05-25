Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After spending the last five years with the franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders traded tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants this offseason. Now officially practicing with the Giants, Waller doesn’t seem to mind his departure from Las Vegas.

With the Giants starting their OTAs, Waller has had an opportunity to get acclimated to New York’s coaching staff. He has taken a liking to the culture of the team and says it’s very different from what he has experienced in the past, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Yeah, they value our opinions here,” Waller said. “As a player, I feel like a lot of places I’ve gone, you’re told to do things a certain way and you do those things. But here it’s like, they ask a lot of questions. They want to know what you’re thinking, what you want to do more.”

“So to offer input is a really cool thing because coaches and players have to be in partnership,” Waller continued. “We’re all together and shouldn’t be clashing with each other. We’re all going in the same direction.”

Waller had a strong career with the Raiders. Over 56 games, the tight end caught 286 passes for 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020. However, Las Vegas decided to move on – perhaps due to an internal rift – and traded Waller for a third-round pick.

Now with the Giants, Waller will look to make an immediate impact. He gives the Giants an explosive weapon up the middle. Playing tight end, he gives New York a valuable receiver at an unheralded position.

But moreso than his play on the field, Darren Waller feels heard with the Giants. He’ll be looking to make sure the Raiders hear all the noise New York will be making this upcoming season.