New York Giants tight end Darren Waller sat down with Ryan Clark on an episode of “The Pivot” and discussed what married life has been like. Ryan Clark went on to ask Waller who is the better athlete between him and his wife, Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum.

“I think I have, probably have more God-given gifts, but the way that she's become the athlete and the freak on the court that she is, that's all like from her like developing that, you know, like she had skills as a youngin but her overall athleticism was literally crafted by her and her just being in the lab,” Darren Waller said on The Pivot.

Kelsey Plum is a defending WNBA champion, and the Aces have the best record in the league this season as well. Plum is a huge part of that.

Waller and plum got married this offseason, they were both playing for Las Vegas teams. Plum with the Aces and Waller with the Las Vegas Raiders. Shortly after their wedding, Waller was traded to the Giants. He described what it has been like since the trade.

“It's been amazing, it's been curveballs you know, like 12 hours after we got back from the honeymoon I got traded, so dealing with things like that, but I feel like it challenges us to become better communicators, become closer in the process so it's been dope,” Waller said on The Pivot. “It's been tough, I mean, the situation is going to be tough regardless, like you're not with the person that you're closest to in your life. You see them every few weeks, sometimes a couple months in between right now, so that's tough but it's been an amazing process.”

Waller and the Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football this week, while Plum's Aces are wrapping up their regular season and preparing for the WNBA Playoffs.