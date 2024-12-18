The New York Giants are collapsing toward the finish line of the 2024-25 NFL season, currently competing with a few other teams for a chance at the number one overall pick in next April's NFL Draft. The Giants most recently were annihilated at home by the Baltimore Ravens, and the team's quarterback play hasn't improved one iota since Daniel Jones' departure from the organization.

New York is widely expected to take a chance on a quarterback with whatever selection they end up with in the draft. Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders is anticipated by many to be the first quarterback, and perhaps the first player, off of the board in April, and recently, Shedeur's father Deion, who coaches the Buffaloes, was asked what would happen if the Giants end up with the number one overall pick.

“Shedeur is going to be the number one pick,” said Sanders, per Pro Football Post on X, formerly Twitter (via Marshall Green of Chat Sports).

There had been some speculation that the Sanders family could pull a reverse Eli Manning and tell teams like the Giants not to draft Shedeur if they are in a position to do so, given how unfriendly of an environment New York has been for quarterbacks in recent seasons.

However, it seems that Deion Sanders is happy to let Shedeur head to the Meadowlands if that is indeed the way things play out.

How much would Shedeur Sanders help?

The Giants have rotated through a Motley crew of quarterbacks throughout this season, including Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Locke, and Tim Boyle.

It would be a complete disaster of an offseason for the franchise if any of those names were still starting to begin the 2025 season.

While the upcoming NFL Draft isn't viewed as the quarterback treasure chest that this past class was, Sanders still has many qualities that teams are looking for in a quarterback for the modern NFL, including arm strength, accuracy, and mobility.

The Giants continue to be a disaster along the offensive line, meaning that whoever it is playing under center for them next year will likely have to work on getting the ball out quick to some of the team's legitimately talented skill positional players, including most notably Malik Nabers.

In any case, the Giants will resume their tanking efforts in their next game on Sunday vs the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET.