The New York Giants have been a disaster in 2024. After the Last Vegas Raiders knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Giants now sit alone as the team with the worst record in the NFL at 2-13 and are in the diver's seat to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

If they hadn't already, the Giants certainly hit rock bottom on Sunday when they were blown out by the Atlanta Falcons in a 34-7 rout. The Giants' defense couldn't get a stop even against an offense that was playing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in his first career start, and the offense consistently failed to move the ball against a Falcons defense that has not performed very well for most of the season.

Now, Giants fans have their sights set on the NFL Draft, but they need their team to drop two more games to get there with the top pick. The team took another hit on Sunday when quarterback Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury that is currently being evaluated, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“Giants QB Drew Lock is undergoing an MRI on his shoulder, leaving the team's quarterback situation uncertain heading into Week 17,” Meirov reported on X, formerly Twitter.

If Lock is unable to go, Timmy DeVito would likely get another start after he cleared concussion protocol shortly before the Falcons game, and Tim Boyle would be the backup. None of the three are appealing options, which may be a good thing for Giants fans at this point.

Lock struggled on Sunday, finishing the game 22-for-39 with 210 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Both of Lock's picks were returned for touchdowns, meaning that the Falcons scored more points on defense than the Giants did on offense on Sunday. The first pick-six, returned by star safety Jessie Bates III, was a poor read and throw by Lock, and the second one was a tipped ball that can't be pinned entirely on the quarterback.

The Giants will finish the season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, which should both be tough matchups for them regardless of who is at quarterback.