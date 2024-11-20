It seems like the New York Giants' quarterback situation has more questions than answers, and even the players are confused. With Daniel Jones officially being benched, Tommy DeVito was named the starting quarterback. Drew Lock, who has been listed as the No. 2 quarterback throughout the season, was asked at practice about being passed over by DeVito for the starting spot.

“That's a question that I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be the 2. Interesting situation,” Lock said.

It is definitely an interesting situation because signs would point toward Lock starting, but head coach Brian Daboll had other plans.

