The New York Giants have 29 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. All-time legends like Mel Hein, Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan have earned the call to have their bronze busts adorned in Canton, decorating the Hall and celebrating the sport forever. Quarterback Eli Manning retired after the 2019 season and is in his first Hall of Fame eligibility year. While on The Pivot Podcast, Manning's former teammate Justin Tuck explained why the two-time Super Bowl MVP deserves to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“Yes, (Eli Manning) is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I'll give you a few examples (why). Outside the stats, and I think the stats back up that notion, right? You think about his longevity, yards, touchdowns, Super Bowls, Super Bowl MVPs. The stats alone answer that question.

“I don't think a lot of people take into consideration how hard it is to live in Peyton Manning's shadow. And then to come out and build your own name in the biggest and broadest market there is in the world. Add that to the listt. Also, his leadership and he wasn't a loud leader. He'd show up, be at the facility day-in and day-out. The first person in and the last person out. Every day for 16, 17 years. The model of consistency I think adds to that list.

“I got to see that dude work every day for 11 years. I don't even understand how it's a question. Outside of the fact that a lot of people try to compare him to his brother … What Eli did, as long as he did it in (New York City). To win those Super Bowls. I don't even understand why it's a question.”

Eli Manning's evolving legacy beyond the Giants

There will come a time in the not-too-distant future when young people will know Eli and Peyton Manning more for their broadcasting and media careers than their time on the field for their respective teams.

Eli recently shared a video of congratulations to Matthew Stafford on social media for surpassing him in the top 10 of NFL career passing yards.

“Hey, Matthew, I just want to congratulate you on breaking into the top 10 in career passing yards. You knocked me out of the top 10, so I'm not really sure why I'm congratulating you. But you're also seven touchdowns away from passing me in total touchdowns. Do not expect another video for that. Anyway, congrats, pal. Well deserved,” Manning concluded.

Eli kept the jokes flowing after teasing that Saquon Barkley stole his backward hurdle highlight from him.

“There are few of us that can do this,” Manning joked. “They can spin and hurdle backwards. I used to do it at practice, and he copied me. But I'm not going to take credit for it. I'm going to let him have it.”

The 2025 Hall of Fame class will be announced in early February next year.