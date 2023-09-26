With less than a week left in the regular season, some teams and fans are already looking forward to an offseason full of surprising signings and eye-popping trades. While all eyes will be on Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani's free agency, his Angels teammate Mike Trout has been involved in some trade speculation.

After one report that the Angels could be open to trading Trout and a couple of questions dodged by the three-time MVP about whether he'll request out of LA, BetOnline has released odds for which team Trout could play for next.

Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerge as the favorites to land Trout. MLB's best team for the past decade has built a knack for going after superstar players and is also seen as the frontrunner to land Ohtani this winter.

The Dodgers sit at +300 to acquire Trout, with their NL West division rival San Francisco Giants slotting in at No. 2 with +400 odds. Though that may come as a shock to some, the Giants have been in on a number of big-ticket free agents over the last few seasons.

The Giants made a significant offer to Aaron Judge last offseason and even had a deal in place for Carlos Correa before walking it back due to concerns about his long-term health. There is mounting pressure on Farhan Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, so it shouldn’t come as a shock if the Giants made a significant offer to the Angels.

It remains to be seen if the Angels will actually engage in trade talks involving Mike Trout, but it will be a fascinating offseason in LA nonetheless.