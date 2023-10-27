The first 7 games of the season have been frustrating for the New York Giants. They had shown dramatic improvement during the 2022 season and were a playoff team, and it seemed they could build off that success in 2023. However, it hasn't happened that way. While they beat the Washington Commanders in Week 7, they are only 2-5 this season, and speedy rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt would like to do more to help the team.

Tyrod Taylor finds the rookie speedster Jalin Hyatt All-22 Giants Commanders pic.twitter.com/de0Keld9Vn — New York Sports Midia (@NYSMidia) October 24, 2023

He understands that his responsibility is quite significant, and he must give the New York offense more than just running deep patterns.

“To show I'm a complete player, a complete receiver,” he said. “You just can't go deep all day. I wanna show that I can do everything– slants, in-cuts, out routes- just everything the elite guys do. That's, that's the level I want to play at, so I have to continue to work.”

Hyatt has a huge presence on the field because he has game-change speed, and opponents must pay attention to him. However, he has just 9 receptions to this point in the year, but his average of 21.67 yards per reception demonstrates just how dangerous he is.

Jalin Hyatt is looking for his first TD reception of the year.

The Giants have gotten a lift from tight end Darren Waller (hamstrong), who is the team's leading receiver as they prepare to play the Jets in Week 8. Waller has caught 35 passes for 380 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Giants need to do a better job of protecting quarterback Daniel Jones (neck), who was a limited participant in practice this week. If he can't play, Tyrod Taylor will get the call against the Jets.