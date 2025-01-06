Even though Malik Nabers had a historic rookie season for the New York Giants, it didn't help their record. The G-Men finished 3-14 and missed the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons.

While this organization had a lot of problems, quarterback was their biggest one. They parted ways with Daniel Jones late in the campaign after he signed a mammoth extension in March of 2023. Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock weren't much better. That's had many criticizing the Giants for drafting Nabers out of LSU last April instead of selecting a signal-caller.

However, GM Joe Schoen made it clear — he wouldn't do it differently now. NY believed in Jones at the time.

Via Talkin' Giants:

“I wouldn't change what we did,” said Schoen. “When I reflect how that went down with Daniel, it's the information you have, you know we just won 10 games, we won a real playoff game, I just Daboll for four years in Buffalo with Josh Allen, the year before that with Jalen and Tua at Alabama, so I got a lot of confidence in the coaching staff, again I got a lot of confidence in our process, we've done these quarterback deep dives for the last two or three years and the players that we were high on, went onto have solid rookie years, second years, whatever it may be. Again, a lot of faith in my staff, whether it's draft or free agency or who we sign that they would be able to develop them, wish it would've worked out with Daniel but it didn't.”

Nabers himself said earlier in the season that Jones wasn't the problem. However, it is clear the Giants do need a new quarterback. Nabers himself spoke on what he'd like to see in whoever is under center next in the Big Apple:

“Somebody that can be a leader, come into this offense and learn as quickly as possible…give us a chance to compete,” Nabers said.

There's been buzz that the Giants could select Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. He's worn Giants-themed cleats and was seen playing catch with Nabers in the streets of NY. That would be a lethal pairing.

Whether it's Sanders or another QB, it's clear what the team's biggest need is heading into a crucial offseason.