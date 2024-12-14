Currently, the New York Giants hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's been a miserable season as they are currently 2-11, and former starting quarterback Daniel Jones was released a few weeks ago. As the organization and its fans look ahead to next season and beyond, the main question is this: who will be the Giants' starting quarterback in 2025? Based on a video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), it looks as if that could be Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is arguably the top quarterback in next year's draft class at this point.

“Shedeur and Nabers in the NY streets playing catch,” posted X user @Azeris_Pops on Friday. “Yall still in denial?”

Sanders is in New York likely for the Heisman ceremony, as teammate Travis Hunter is one of the top contenders for the award. His two-year stint in Boulder has shown NFL fans that he has what it takes to play on Sundays starting next season. Nabers is in the midst of a star-making rookie season after being selected sixth overall in the 2024 draft. Will he be Sanders' top target come the end of April 2025? Whether it is current GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll or a new duo of decision makers leading the way, one thing is certain: their eyes will be on Sanders for the foreseeable future.

Could Shedeur Sanders be Giants' next franchise quarterback?

In Nabers plus fellow rookies Tyrone Tracy Jr. (running back) and Theo Johnson (tight end), the Giants have some potential building blocks at three of the four skill positions on offense. The offensive line has regressed, but there are solid pieces there, highlighted by veteran left tackle Andrew Thomas. Whether Daboll or someone else is calling the shots on offense next year, the focus becomes clear: if New York can bring aboard another strong starting signal caller, then the future could be very bright.

Imagine an offensive core of Sanders, Nabers, Tracy Jr., Johnson, Thomas and a couple of others. Perhaps the draft brings in more contributors to an offense that very much needs it. Maybe the defense is improved as well. The Giants can get back to the top of their division and compete for titles. They showed that a couple of seasons ago, in Schoen and Daboll's first year at the helm.

The argument for whether the tandem deserves a fourth season in charge when so much went wrong after the first storied campaign will continue to rage on. Most of the time, GMs get two chances to get the coaching decision right. If Daboll goes, Schoen could be on his last chance. If he stays, and the Giants have a bleak 2025, they could both be gone. Sanders, if available when New York ultimately picks in April, is the choice, then it could be one of the most important picks in Giants history.