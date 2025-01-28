New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is a fan of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Schoen and the Giants met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“He's a great kid. Really good personality. Football smart. Dad's a football coach,” Schoen said, per The Athletic. “He's had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously, look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process.”

The Giants GM went even further, saying that Sanders checks all the boxes and brings passion to football. Giants fans will surely have a lot to discuss after those comments, since New York is likely looking for a quarterback this offseason.

New York had a disaster of a 2024 season. The Giants ended up parting ways with quarterback Daniel Jones, who requested to leave the team. Jones went to Minnesota, and several former NFL players including Tom Brady questioned the decision.

New York then went 3-14, to finish last in the NFC East. The squad did hold on to head coach Brian Daboll, but he will enter 2025 on a scorching hot seat.

The Giants have the no. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, at time of writing.

Shedeur Sanders is likely to go early in the NFL Draft

Sanders played his last two seasons of college football at Colorado, where he lead the Buffaloes to a 9-win season in 2024. Although the team disappointed in its bowl game, Colorado football had a very successful campaign. Sanders finished the year with more than 4,000 passing yards, and 37 touchdown passes.

The former Colorado quarterback is expected to go early in the draft's first round. At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders was able to speak with several general managers including Schoen. He also spoke to the press, and was asked what he brings to an NFL franchise.

“A lot of wins,” Sanders said, per Well Off Media.

Sanders isn't the only Colorado football player getting a lot of attention. Sanders' teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is also being sought after by several NFL teams looking for offense this offseason. It's almost certain that the two players won't be on the same roster next season, but will be receiving the same amount of attention.

Time will tell if Sanders' prediction is correct. The Giants are scheduled to pick third, and Sanders may not be on the board when they get on the clock. The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 24.