Saquon Barkley’s redemption tour has been one of the most amazing things to witness in 2022. After dealing with injuries for the last couple of seasons, the New York Giants running back balled out this season. He went for over 1,300 yards on the ground as the lead back for a playoff team. That should get him a fat contract now that he’s a free-agent to stay in New York, right? Well, Barkley said that he’s not worried about that, and dropped a mighty realistic take on his free agency, per Dov Kleiman.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who's a pending free-agent: “I’m not really too concerned with resetting the market. I’m realistic.” "Having two years of injuries doesn't help."pic.twitter.com/E5f4qtEZPl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

Saquon Barkley is the best offensive player for the Giants, and in a perfect world, he’d get a Brinks truckload of money from any team in the league. However, Barkley also acknowledges that his injury history might make some teams doubt his ability to stay healthy. It’s rare for a player to admit this openly, especially one that’s about to hit the open market.

Regardless, Saquon Barkley has earned himself a fat new contract because of his play on the field. The Giants running back saw a decrease in production during the last two years due to various injuries he was dealing with. In 2022, though, Barkley played more games and had better injury luck, and we saw the same player that tore up the league in his rookie season.

Saquon Barkley isn’t the only player the Giants have to worry about in free agency. Daniel Jones also played his mind out in 2022, and he earned himself a new contract with the team as well. We’ll see how the New York front office navigates this tricky part.