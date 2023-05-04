The New York Giants have secured star running back Saquon Barkley for one more season, but the team seems more than willing to get a long-term deal done.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he wants Barkley with the Giants and that conversations will resume soon.

“At some point over the next couple of days, we’ll circle back up, and we’ll have some conversations as to where we are, where they may be, and see if we can get something done,” Schoen said.

“Listen, Saquon is a very good football player,” Schoen said. “He’s a good locker room guy. I love him. We want him to be here,”

As it stands now, Barkley is set to make just over $10 million in 2023 under his franchise tag. The Giants have until July 17 to sign Barkley to a long-term deal.

Barkley bounced back from multiple injury riddles seasons to have a great year in 2022. He rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He was named to his second Pro Bowl.

The Giants already secured quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this offseason, signing him to a four-year deal worth $160 million. They would like to keep Barkley paired together with Jones.

One would suspect that a deal between both sides will get done. Saquon Barkley may not get elite money, but you’d have to believe his minimum per year ask will be $15 million. Perhaps a three-year deal would make sense for both sides.

Joe Schoen is trying to build and turn the Giants into perennial playoff contenders. They made the playoffs and had their first winning season since 2016 and won their first postseason game since 2011. Now is the time to keep a winning team together and that means having to shell out some more cash sometimes.