The NFL owners approved for the league to be able to flex Thursday Night Football games for weeks 13-17, starting in 2023, and New York Giants owner John Mara was not happy to hear the news, according to Judy Battista of NFL Network.

“I’m disappointed, but certainly not surprised,” John Mara said, via Battista.

It should not come as a surprise that Mara was against the decision. The Giants were among the eight teams to vote against Thursday Night Football flex scheduling, and Mara voiced that he was vehemently against the idea in multiple comments back in March.

“To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I am adamantly opposed to it,” Mara said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Mara’s big concern was about season-ticket holders, saying that flex scheduling in general is not good for fans who go to games.

“Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and the people who fill our stadiums every week,” Mara said, via Schwartz.

He further described how it is bad for younger fans, who could potentially lose out on going to games because of Thursday Night Football flex scheduling.

“People make plans to go to these games weeks and months in advance,” Mara said, via Schwartz. “To say, ‘Sorry folks, that game you were planning on taking your kids to Sunday at 1 o’clock, it’s now going to be Thursday night.’ I mean, what are we thinking about?”

It is clear what Mara thinks of the scheduling, and there is no doubt that multiple owners agree with his sentiment, along with season ticket holders around the league.