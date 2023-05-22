The New York Giants had what many considered a strong NFL Draft, mostly because of what they did in the first two days.

The Giants traded up from 25 to the 24th pick to select cornerback Deonte Banks out of Maryland. On day two, the Giants selected center John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota, and traded up for Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. They also selected running back Eric Gray, cornerback Tre Hawkins III, defensive tackle Jordon Riley and safety Gervarrius Owens on day three.

Deonte Banks is a cornerback who should fit well in Wink Martindale’s offensive scheme, John Michael Schmitz should be able to fill the void the Giants have at center, and Jalin Hyatt brings some much-needed speed to the team.

There are some question marks about Deonte Banks’ ability to eliminate penalities, and Jalin Hyatt’s ability to run a full route tree. However, despite some of the concerns that have been expressed about the picks that Joe Schoen made on the first two days of the draft, there is one pick that stands out as a potential contributor from day three.

That player is Eric Gray, running back out of the Oklahoma football program. The Giants took him with the 37th pick in the fifth round of the draft. It was the first pick of day three due to the trade that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll made to move up for Jalin Hyatt.

Despite the presence of Saquon Barkley on the roster, Eric Gray could be a very valuable piece for Joe Schoen and Brian Dabol’s team. Let’s get into how that can happen.

Giants Rookie Sleeper for 2022 NFL Season

Eric Gray played four seasons in college, two with the Tennessee football program, then two with the Oklahoma football program after transferring. He rushed for over 1000 yards twice, according to sports reference. The first came in the 2020 season with the Tennessee football program, when he rushed for 1026 yards in nine games. The second came in his senior year in 2022 with the Oklahoma football program. He rushed for 1595 yards and 11 touchdowns.

There is no question that Gray can produce as a runner. He will have to earn his way onto the field, but that should be in play.

Saquon Barkley was franchise tagged this offseason. As long as he does not hold out for the regular season, Gray will be the backup running back at best. However, Gray can beat out the depth behind Saquon Barkley that Gray is competing with.

Gary Brightwell is in the running back room, and is a potential candidate to get cut. He was brought in during the 2021 draft, and was viewed as a depth running back who could contribute on special teams. It would be a disappointment if Gray does not beat him out for a roster spot.

The Giants did bring back Matt Breida. It would not be surprising if Gray is unable to beat out Breida on the depth chart at the beginning of the season. For a backup role like Gray is in contention for, he will have to prove that he is a capable pass blocker.

In Gray’s college career, he showed to be a running back who hits the hole and often makes the first guy miss. That is exactly the type of running back who would complement Saquon Barkley. He could be a valuable piece to the Giants in 2023 and beyond.