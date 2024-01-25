Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes? Kayvon Thibodeaux knows who frustrates him more.

As a feared pass rusher, the New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux naturally doesn't like any quarterbacks. But if really pressed, Thibodeaux can narrow the field of NFL's best down to two names: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. And he sees one as better than the other, at least presently.

“I currently think Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in NFL, right now. Speaking about this year right now,” Thibodeaux proclaimed on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original.

Initially, Thibodeaux didn't want to give any other players their flowers, noting that he is “not a fan of anybody in NFL. Why? Because I'm in NFL. So I'm not giving no other team respect…I'm trying to get everybody. I'm not a fan of nobody.”

But in the spirit of the discussion, Thibodeaux allowed that Jackson and Mahomes are “the greatest people to play the sport of football.”

The Giants defender wasn't just firing off a hot take either, detailing why Jackson is such a hard player to prepare to play against.

Thibodeaux reacts to dealing with Jackson

Thibodeaux explained that while some of Jackson's tendencies are known, his Giants still sought out ways to combat Jackson's versatility from other teams.

“If he rolls out right, he's looking to throw. If he rolls out left, he's looking to run…In broad terms, I'm looking at his antics, right?

“What is the defense that these other teams are playing that's making him react this way? And then what are we going to do to make him react certain ways? And then what do I do that fits inside the scheme to get him?”

Clearly, Jackson's added value as a runner has the ability to perplex defenses. In Thibodeaux's mind, that's enough to give Lamar Jackson the crown, at least for right now.