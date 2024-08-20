The New York Giants defensive line is one group to watch out for in the upcoming season which is led by star Kayvon Thibodeaux who is heading into his third season in the NFL after a successful sophomore campaign. Thibodeaux was on “The Pivot Podcast” where he spoke about his goals for the season ahead, but also has a bold take and claim about himself and the rest of the stars that play alongside him.

When talking about the ceiling that he can reach, he would include others like Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke, and Brian Burns as players that “could be Hall of Famers one day.” He would preface by also saying that it happens “with the right coaching” around the Giants monstrous defensive line.

“I think Dex (Dexter Lawrence), Bobby [Okereke], Burns, and myself personally, with the right coaching, and the right stuff could be Hall of Famers one day,” Thibodeaux said.

Kayvon Thibodeaux on his goals for the Giants this season

Some could say that it is an absurd statement to say since all are in the earlier parts of their career, but this is far from the first and not the last time a player is confident in his abilities to say he will one day be in the Hall of Fame. Looking at the immediate future instead of the distant one, Thibodeaux would say that his goals are to be an all-around player where he is effective in stopping the ground game and also through the air being a “four down player.”

“I’m trying to be the best defensive end in the run, and in the pass,” Thibodeaux said on the show. “You know everybody is always talking about sacks, but are you setting the edge. But I want to be an all around four down player, I want to help my team win, I want to win, win, win and I want to get sacks. I’m here to get sacks, that’s what I want, I want a lot of them, I want them now, I want them tomorrow, I want them everyday. Every time I’m here I’m going for the record, why am I going for the record? Because that’s the most anyone has gotten, and I want the most.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Kayvon Thibodeaux

Last season, Thibodeaux recorded 11.5 sacks to go along with 50 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and four pass deflections. Giants head coach Brian Daboll would speak about the 23-year old's development saying that his “pass rush has evolved” according to the team's website, which could be scary for the rest of the league.

“He's had a good camp. I think that his pass rush has evolved,” Daboll said. “I think he's practicing at a good tempo, a good speed. You notice him out there. He's been pretty consistent with everything that we've asked him to do. I've been pleased with Kayvon (Thibodeaux). I've been pleased with (outside linebacker Brian) Burns. I think (outside linebacker) Azeez (Ojulari) and (outside linebacker) Boogie (Basham) and those guys that are competing are doing a good job as well.”

At any rate, the Giants finish off the preseason next Saturday against the New York Jets in preparation for the Week 1 opener facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 8.