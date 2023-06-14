The New York Giants have dealt with quite a bit of contract drama throughout the 2023 offseason, and there are several negotiations that still are not complete. While Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have garnered the most attention, star defensive tackle Leonard Williams is also going to be needing a new deal to get done at some point in the near future as well.

Williams is entering the final year of his deal with the Giants, and will be a free agent after the 2023 season. Williams has pushed a lot of the money on his deal back into this year of the contract, so it's safe to say there's an incentive for both sides to try to get a deal done. And while Williams admitted there hasn't been a lot of progress, he doesn't sound too interested in leaving the Giants any time soon.

#Giants Pro Bowl DT Leonard Williams discusses his contract/future: “There hasn’t been much talks about it this off-season. I’m obviously open to staying here. … I’m not one of those players that likes to bounce around from team-to-team.” pic.twitter.com/ptK6WQt5h1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 14, 2023

Leonard Williams has asserted himself as one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the NFL, and is well-worth the extension he will likely get from the Giants soon. 2022 was a bit of a down year for Williams, who only played in 12 games, racking up 2.5 sacks in those contests. But Williams' form in 2020, in which he picked up a career-high 11.5 sacks, shows what he's capable of when he's fully healthy.

While it is a bit concerning to see that the two sides aren't exactly close on a deal, Williams' desire to stay in New York will likely help facilitate a deal in the near future. This may not be the update that Giants fans wanted, but it's looking like an extension between these two sides is trending in the right direction.