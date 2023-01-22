The New York Giants have a lot of work to do this offseason. Following a very successful 2022 campaign, they will have to find a way to build on the young talent they have. Leonard Williams, one of their key veterans, is making his decision about his next contract partially based on his teammate, Dexter Lawrence.

Williams said that he would consider taking a pay cut so that he can remain with the Giants and play alongside Lawrence, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. “I want to play with Dex as long as possible,” Williams said.

Lawrence is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL at just 25 years old. The first-time Pro Bowler recorded 28 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles this season. He and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux are the focal points of the Giants’ stellar defense of the future.

The issue, though, is that Lawrence’s rookie deal expires soon, so the Giants have to carve out the cap space to give him a big extension — not to mention doing the same for Saquon Barkley. Williams’ consideration toward a pay cut would go a long way as New York looks to keep the good thing it has going.

Keeping Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams together would help the Giants’ defense as they look to add more talent in the linebacker core and secondary. Their success in the first year with Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale leaves a lot to room to be excited.