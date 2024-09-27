New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is only playing in his fourth career NFL game, but he is already establishing himself as one of the more exciting playmakers in the league. The impressive rookie is displaying his scintillating talent once again in a Thursday Night Football face-off with the Dallas Cowboys.

In his first taste of the longstanding NFC East rivalry, Nabers pulled out a showstopper in the Meadowlands. The speedster executed a superb double move that put cornerback Andrew Booth on skates, which resulted in a 39-yard reception. New York could not fully capitalize on the huge play but did come away with a field goal.

If the Giants are going to defeat the Cowboys for the first time since January 2021, Nabers will likely have to work some additional magic.

Can Malik Nabers make the Giants relevant this season?

Dallas and New York are each 1-2 with a win over the Cleveland Browns serving as a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing start to the season. Needless to say, this is a pivotal matchup for both teams. The Giants will probably have to beat the Cowboys at home if they are going to have a realistic shot of clinching an NFC Wild Card berth in 2024-25, and America's Team will be thrust into panic mode if it falls to what presently looks like the worst squad in the division.

Malik Nabers is the difference-maker who can level the playing field. Among a loaded crop of rookie receivers, he is finding a way to stand out. The 2023 Unanimous All-American has three touchdowns and over 300 yards this season and is exhibiting strong rapport with quarterback Daniel Jones. New York did not just select Nabers to be a pillar of the franchise. He is being asked to mercifully end a troublesome trend of lackluster WR play.

It is obviously too early to make proper predictions, but the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is shouldering that responsibility thus far.