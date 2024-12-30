Following their impressive 45-33 performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the New York Giants made NFL history, featuring their offensive rookie duo: Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. With Drew Lock under center, Nabers and Tracy became the third rookie duo to gain 1,000 yards from scrimmage, per the Giants on X.

When asked about how it made Nabers feel in his post-game press conference, the rookie receiver kept it blunt with reporters, noting how the two rookies helped each other make it happen.

“It's kudos to him and me that we come out there in practice and do our jobs and coming to the game and contribute to helping the team win and do as much as possible so we can win,” Nabers said. “Seeing [Tyrone Tracy Jr.] go out every day at practice and do the things that he do is amazing. Me and him has been uplifting each other through the season, you know. We had stuff at the beginning of the season that didn't go our way, but we stayed down with each other, uplifted each other, and it's paying off.”

As the third rookie duo to accomplish this feat, Nabers and Tracy are the first to do so in nearly 20 years, per Dan Salomone on X.

“Rookie Duos with 1,000+ Scrimmage Yards in NFL History,” Salomone wrote. “2024: Tyrone Tracy Jr. & Malik Nabers (Giants), 2006: Reggie Bush & Marques Colston (Saints), 1960: Abner Haynes & Johnny Robinson (Dallas Texans).”

Diving deeper into the stat, Nabers, with one week left in the regular season totaled 1,142 scrimmage yards, while Tracy is responsible for 1,057 yards.

In 2006, Bush totaled 1,307 scrimmage yards, while Colston ended his rookie season with 1,038 yards.

Then, dating all the way back to 1960, Abner Haynes and future Hall of Famer Johnny Robinson of the Dallas Texans were the first-ever rookie duo to have 1,000 scrimmage yards each. Yes, back then they were the Dallas Texans.

In their rookie seasons, Haynes totaled 1,451 yards, while Robinson finished the year with 1,069 yards.

So, while the Giants' 2024 season has been full of negatives, Nabers and Tracy made the most of a bad situation, cementing themselves in the NFL history books forever.