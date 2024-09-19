The New York Giants are 0-2 to start the season, but Week 2 looked a lot better than their season opener, especially for rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. He finished the game against the Washington Commander with 10 catches for 127 yards and one touchdown. Despite his big day, the Giants lost 21-18, but he's still staying positive. After practice ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Nabers had a great response to the Giants' 0-2 start.

“Keep your head down, work a little bit harder, stay together as a team,” Nabers said.

Nabers was also asked about a crucial dropped pass on fourth down during Week 2, and he's been working to get better after every practice.

“Just a moment I gotta put behind me,” Nabers said. “Continue to go out there, catch extra passes after practice. I've been doing that anyway, but just keep trying to get catches afterward.”

Daniel Jones also shared his thoughts on the dropped pass and doesn't think it will mess with Nabers' confidence.

“He's a competitor and holds himself to a high standard. I think you realize that pretty quickly spending any time with him. He expects to make every play,” Jones said. “It was a tough one for him, but I know he'll bounce back. He's a confident guy, and I think it was pretty clear we wouldn't have been in that situation without his performance and all he had done throughout the game. He'll be back, and he'll continue to be a huge part of what we do.”

If the Giants can build on what they did last week, then things should get better as the season progresses.

Malik Nabers receiving praise early in rookie season for Giants

Malik Nabers already has a few people giving him his flowers, including former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz. He spoke about Nabers in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints.

“I think him as an individual player, he's a stud,” Cruz said. “I've watched him in training camp, I've seen him perform, I watched his tape at LSU, the guy can run every route in the book. As the season progresses, they just have to figure out ways to get him the ball. He's a playmaker.”

Daniel Jones believes that Nabers is ready for any coverage that a defense throws at him. Every week, there will be a top cornerback on the opposing team looking to get the best of the rookie, but it looks like he's ready for the challenge.

“I think guys can get doubled in different ways. In zone coverage, in man coverage and how you scheme or how you respond to that depends on that. But we're confident he can beat double coverage,” Jones said.