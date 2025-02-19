In the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants finally made a few solid draft picks that they can build around. Last season, a handful of exciting rookies were the highlight of an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Big Apple. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers is the headliner of that group and already looks like a star that New York can build its offense around.

The top priority for the Giants this offseason needs to be getting someone to throw Nabers the ball, both next year and into the future. The Giants moved on from Daniel Jones in the middle of last season and now they have to find their quarterback of the future. Nabers would like to see a veteran bridge quarterback come in and mentor a young guy who can take the reins in 2026 or later, via the Ross Tucker Podcast.

“You'd rather have a young guy you can go with and a veteran that can play early on,” Nabers said. “That rookie also can learn from that vet, so when he comes in it's not like you're the savior of the team. It makes it so that you're not so nervous about what you're getting into.”

The Giants have been loosely linked to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason if the veteran can't come to terms on a new deal with the Rams. Sam Darnold is another option that will be available in free agency, though he may be reluctant to return to New York after his unsuccessful stint with the Jets to start his career.

New York also has the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft if it wants to start over with a rookie quarterback. Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami seem to be the top two options in the draft this year, so there's a good chance that one of them will be there when the Giants end up picking. While the two of them are comfortably the best quarterback prospects in this class, they are both far from generational talents, so going the veteran route and letting one of them sit and learn may be a good idea.