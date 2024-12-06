The 2024 campaign has been a year full of injuries for New York Giants rookie Malik Nabers that have stunted what has been otherwise a promising rookie season. After dealing with concussion and groin issues for several weeks earlier in the year, Nabers has now suffered a new injury ahead of Week 14.

Days ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Nabers suffered a hip flexor injury and is not expected to practice on Friday, per Jordan Schultz. As of Friday morning, he is labeled as questionable with an official injury designation to be made later in the day.

If Nabers misses the Week 14 matchup, it would be his third missed game of the year. The rookie's groin injury has not kept him out of any games but his previous concussion had him sidelined in Week 5 and Week 6. With a 2-10 record, the Giants do not have any reason to push Nabers if he is anything less than 100 percent.

Giants' Malik Nabers is on track to set another NFL rookie record

Regardless of the injuries, Nabers still leads New York through 13 weeks with 740 receiving yards. His 116 total targets are third in the NFL, making him the only player in the top 12 of that category who has not appeared in every game.

With five games remaining in 2024, Nabers is on pace to break Puka Nacua's record for most catches by a rookie receiver with 105. The 21-year-old currently has 75 receptions on the year, meaning needs to average 6.0 catches in the team's remaining game to tie Nacua's record set just last season. Nabers is currently averaging 7.5 receptions per game, but missing any further contests would only put the record further out of reach.

If Nabers is somehow able to break Nacua's record, it would be an exceedingly impressive accomplishment given the circumstances. On top of his injuries, Nabers has also had to deal with the Giants' troubling quarterback issues that began with the poor play of Daniel Jones. The situation has only gotten worse since Jones' benching and subsequent release, as neither Tommy DeVito nor Drew Lock has been able to provide any stability under center.

Entering Week 14, Nabers has already set a rookie record with his 75 catches being the most of any player through their first 10 games. He has been criticized by fans for untimely drops in big moments but has still been arguably the best rookie receiver in a loaded class of pass-catchers that includes Brock Bowers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.