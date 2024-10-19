Giants rookie Malik Nabers has made a strong impression during his rookie year as a game-changing wide receiver who is capable of making highlight-film type plays. However, after starting his season by displaying his skills in his first four games, he suffered a concussion against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers did not play in Week 5 and 6 against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals because of the injury. However, he attended a Travis Scott concert at MetLife Stadium while he was out, and he has been questioned about why he would attend a loud event while he was unable to play with a concussion.

However, when the rookie wide receiver from LSU was asked about his decision to go to the concert, he was not about to let it become an in issue for the public or the media to cast an opinion.

He quickly slammed the door on any questions. “I mean that’s my business,” he said on Friday. per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “What I do outside this facility has nothing to do with what the media thinks or whatever they got going on, so that’s my business.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not enter into the fray. He said he discussed the issue with the receiver after the concert was completed and he did not issue any public comments.

Nabers in recovery process, expecting to play in Week 7

Unless there is some kind of of late reversal or setback, Nabers is expected to return to the lineup Sunday when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Nabers can contribute at the level he did through the first four games of the season, he will give the Giants a powerful weapon for beleaguered quarterback Daniel Jones.

Nabers was the 6th pick in the first round of last spring's draft by the Giants. The former LSU star has made an excellent impression in his first four games. He caught 5 passes for 66 yards in the opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he dominated in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with 10 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants won their first game of the year in Week 3 at Cleveland by a 21-15 score, and Nabers played a key role. He caught 8 passes for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He followed that up with 12 more receptions for 115 yards in the 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants were able to beat the Seahawks on the road without him, but the offense stalled against the Bengals in a 17-7 loss. A solid return by Nabers should give the New York offense a jolt that was missing against Cincinnati.