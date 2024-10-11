New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in concussion protocol since sustaining the injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. He did not play in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks and has already been ruled out for Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed what looked like an unspoken frustration when asked if there was a problem with the rookie receiver after learning he had attended a Travis Scott concert while still in concussion protocol, per SNY Giants.

“I'll keep that in house.”

The 21-year-old receiver has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Near unlimited potential of Giants star rookie Malik Nabers

Nabers' presence elevates the Giants' offense. In just four games, Nabers has seven plays of 20+ yards. With defenses focusing on him, even Darius Slayton (18/244/1) and Wan'Dale Robinson (32/230/2) are having solid campaigns. The Giants' run game is also finding their footing. Last week, Tyron Tracy Jr., a 2024 fifth-round rookie out of Purdue, rushed for 129 yards on 18 carries against the Seahawks.

Nabers is already making NFL history, too. He became the first player to have 25 receptions and three touchdowns in his first four games.

Trevon Diggs gave Nabers a ringing endorsement after their Week 4 battle, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

“I'm very impressed with him. He's a great young player. He's going to be really good in this league. I'm looking forward to all the battles we're going to have,” Diggs said during the postgame interview for NFL Game Day.

The 2023 unanimous All-American also received praise from Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett. In that game, Nabers had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. An on-field video caught Garrett giving Nabers a big compliment.

“Malik! You’re a bad boy. Keep doing your thing.”

Former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz also shared his belief that Nabers was special in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of ClutchPoints.

“I think him as an individual player, he's a stud,” Cruz tells ClutchPoints of Nabers in an interview on behalf of his partnership with Captain Morgan. “I've watched him in training camp, I've seen him perform, I watched his tape at LSU, the guy can run every route in the book. As the season progresses, they just have to figure out ways to get him the ball. He's a playmaker.”

With Nabers out in Week 6, he could next see the field when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 on Sunday, October 20, at 1:00 p.m. EST.