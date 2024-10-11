While in the concussion protocol, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was seen enjoying Travis Scott's MetLife Stadium concert on October 9, 2024. The appearance has divided NFL and Giants fans alike.

A video of Nabers leaving the concert has emerged. The first video showed Nabers being escorted off the field. One of his teammates, Isiah Simmons, was also seen leaving with him. Fans are chanting his nickname, Leek, as he leaves the show.

Some comments support Nabers, while others are upset that he went to a concert with flashing lights while being in concussion protocol. “Just because he's at a concert doesn't mean he's cleared for physical activity,” one fan commented. “We really don't deserve anything.”

Another fan said, “He's allowed to have a life outside of football.” A different fan weighed in, “This might be one of the most ignorant posts I've seen in a while.”

On the other side of the fence, some fans were not happy with his actions. “Concert sounds like a great way to cure a head trauma,” the fan began. “I'm sure the lights and sound worked wonders.”

Another said, ‘The Travis Scott music will only make Malik Nabers' concussion headaches worse.”

One fan had a reasonable response, seeing both sides of the argument. They commented under @_MLFootball's post on X, formerly Twitter, who said, “If you're angry about players enjoying life off the field, you've got some serious problems. “I agree but also understand the fact that Malik is still [in] concussion protocol. It's a weird situation,” they said.

Malik Nabers' New York Giants career

Prior to him being placed in concussion protocol and his subsequent appearance at Travis Scott's MetLife Stadium concert, the New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was having a phenomenal year.

Before being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, he played college football at LSU. He had a breakout year in 2023, catching 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was the second wide receiver taken off the board after Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite missing the Giants' last game, Nabers leads the NFL in receptions (35). He is tied for eighth in the league in yards (386) and has three touchdowns.

His first career start against the Minnesota Vikings was a mixed bag. He caught seven passes for 66 yards. His NFL breakout game came the following week when he caught 10 passes (on 18 targets) for 127 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

He built on that the next week against the Cleveland Browns in the Giants' first win of the young season. He hauled in eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

The following week, against the division rival Dallas Cowboys, Nabers was targeted 15 times. He caught 12 passes for 115 yards in the game.

Hopefully, Nabers will be taken out of concussion protocol sooner rather than later. Quarterback Daniel Jones has been holding it down since Nabers was injured.

In the Giants' last game against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones had an efficent game. He completed 23/34 passes and threw two touchdowns without any turnovers.