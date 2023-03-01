Michael Conforto is beginning a new chapter ni his baseball career with the San Francisco Giants. Having played the first seven years of his stint in the big leagues with the New York Mets, he definitely still has strong feelings about his time with his former team even though not everything turned out to work in his favor.

“There’s not a whole lot bad I can say looking back,” Michael Conforto said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post . “They gave me my shot. They gave me every opportunity. I had some great years there. I have a lot of great memories

Michael Conforto did not see action for the entire 2022 MLB season. He got a qualifying offer from the Mets after the 2021 season but he rejected it, hoping he would score a bigger deal in free agency. He would later go under the knife to repair a shoulder injury in April 2022 before receiving a two-year contract offer from the Houston Astros months later, which he ultimately decided not to accept.

At the end of the day, Michael Conforto managed to find his way back to a big league roster when he signed a two-year deal worth $36 million with the Giants in December.

The 30-year-old Michael Conforto carries a career batting average of .255 with a .356 on-base percentage and a.468 slugging percentage with 132 home runs and 396 RBI across 757 games and 2,890 plate appearances.

In his final year with the Mets, Michael Conforto slashed .232/.344/.384 and had a 100 OPS+ along with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 125 games in 2021.