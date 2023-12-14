The city of San Francisco is more than the nar

The San Francisco Giants were one of the teams unable to lure Shohei Ohtani, despite their willingness to agree to the same $700 million deal that he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the latest free agency prospect the Giants have missed out on, causing San Francisco to wonder where they're going wrong.

For some, the city of San Francisco is the reason the Giants aren't attracting more players. San Francisco certainly hasn't had a great image lately to the outside, with many citing the prices, homeless crisis and thefts as reasons the city is not a great place to live.

MLB first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, who grew up over an hour outside of San Francisco in Sacramento County, agreed and shared his take on how the city is affecting the Giants from acquiring more free agents.

“We're only sub-2 hours from there. For me, the city man, it's just bad. I grew up going to Giants games, we took Bart [the train] into the city and it was fine. The last 10-12 years, man, it's just been a bad city. It's not nice anymore. It's not clean. It's hardly safe. I don't know on the baseball side, I don't know what goes on over there. I can't speak much on that front … they're just not the same team. When there was Buster, Mad Bum and all those guys and they were winning World Series, that's an easy recruiting process to bring guys in.”

Though the narrative surrounding the city of San Francisco is largely negative, these issues are not the only truths about the city. Yes there are problems, but not ones that are exclusive to SF. Los Angeles, where Ohtani signed, also has their own homeless crisis.

However, there is more to San Francisco than this, and not all areas are dangerous. In many ways San Francisco is a great city with amazing food, landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and nature with mountains, the ocean, trees and hikes surrounding the area.

The Warriors and 49ers have shown that plenty of star players are more than happy to live in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area, so the Giants' lack of success as of late could also be playing a larger role in their inability to land free agents.