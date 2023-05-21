Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Giants are expected to hire Ryan Cowden for a role in their front office, a familiar face for general manager Joe Schoen, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Ryan Cowden was the Tennessee Titans interim general manager in 2022. He departed the organization this spring. It is unknown what role he will take with the Giants, but he was the vice president of player personnel for the Titans before he filled in as the interim general manager after Jon Robinson was fired.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a connection with Cowden. They were both in the front office with the Carolina Panthers almost 20 years ago, according to Dunleavy.

The Giants also interviewed Cowden for their vacant general manager role after Dave Gettleman departed the organization.

The Giants currently do not have a vice president of player personnel. It will be interesting to hear the role that Cowden took with the Giants once the acquisition is officially announced by the team.

Joe Schoen got a lot of praise for the Giants draft class, which was headlined by Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt on the first two days.

Cowden was in the front office with the Titans under Jon Robinson. Tennessee has been competitive in recent years, but many voiced displeasure with Robinson after the team traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Eagles last offseason.

The Giants will try to build off a 2022 season in which they made the playoffs. The last remaining question is whether they will sign Saquon Barkley to a long-term contract.