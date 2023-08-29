The latest Wan’Dale Robinson injury update is that the young New York Giants wide receiver is ready to come off the PUP list, which means there is a shot he could play in Week 1 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and that’s excellent news for the Big Blue offense. However, the move was not so great for veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder as the Giants try to get down to their final 53-man roster.

“The #Giants will activate WR Wan'Dale Robinson off the PUP list, sources say, and he’ll be on the active roster when the season begins,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “Robinson is returning from a torn ACL and is a boost to the team’s receiving corps.”

Just minutes after that announcement, Rapoport’s NFL Network colleague, Mike Garafolo, reported that the team cut Jamison Crowder to get closer to a 53-man roster, which all NFL teams must do by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Robinson was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played Week 1 last season before missing the next three Giants games with a knee injury. The 5-foot-8 wideout then came back for five games and was having a massive day in Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions (nine catches, 100 yards) before tearing his ACL and going out for the season.

This Wan’Dale Robinson injury update means that he is coming off the PUP list just over nine months after his injury.

As for Jamison Crowder, the 30-year-old veteran was a long shot to make the final roster, as the Giants have a lot of smaller possession receivers already on the books.

The Giants will cut more WRs on Thursday, too. The team currently has eight wideouts on the active roster and will need to get down to five or six. After Thursday’s roster moves, those players are Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley, Jalin Hyatt, Kalil Pimpleton, and David Sills V with undrafted rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton on IR and not counting against the Giants' 53-man roster.