The New York Giants have to protect their quarterback better this season, whether that is Daniel Jones or a rookie from the 2024 NFL Draft. While this should be a priority, the Giants also need to responsibly manage their salary cap, and that seems like the priority as the team cut their best interior offensive lineman this season, guard Mark Glowinski.
“Giants plan to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski, sources told @JordanRaanan and me. The release saves $5.7M on the cap,” ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday. “Glowinski was easily the Giants highest-rated guard this past season, per PFF, 25th overall with a 64.8 grade.”
Cutting Mark Glowinski to save $5.7 million on the Giants’ salary cap is an interesting move. While every team wants to trim the fat ahead of NFL free agency and the draft, New York is in a decent spot financially. Before cutting their starting guard, the Giants had the 17th-most cap room in the league ($35.3 million), one spot above the league average of $29.8 million, per Spotrac.
By jettisoning Glowinski and his $7.1 million salary, the G-Men now have just over $41 million in space, which puts them 15th in the NFL during the early days of March.
So, in a vacuum, this move makes sense. Although Glowinski was the team’s best guard last season, he was only ranked 25th at his position, per PFF, and the entire Big Blue O-line was the worst in the league, giving up an NFL-leading 85 sacks, 20 more than the second-worst Washington Commanders.
In the big picture, though, the wisdom of this move depends on what the Giants’ plans are on the offensive line. What this suggests is that the team is going to move right tackle bust Evan Neal from his current position to guard next season.