Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are currently coming off of what was a disastrous 2023-24 NFL season, missing the postseason altogether (by no small margin) after making it all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs back in 2022-23. Jones had to exit the lineup midway through the season with a torn ACL, but the Giants' struggles were evident long before that, beginning with a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football to open up the season in front of the home fans.
The struggles from Jones and the team throughout the year have led some to wonder whether the Giants could consider other options at quarterback moving forward, despite the gigantic contract they gave to Jones following the 2022 season. Some are speculating that the team could look for reinforcements at the position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“You could get up to three with the ammunition that they have and get that done. I would not rule that out. I know you have one more year of Daniel Jones before they could kind of get out of that contract, but I think that would be something that would be very much in play,” reported NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, per Patricia Trainia of Sport Illustrated.
Indeed, Daniel Jones looked like a shell of himself throughout much of the 2023-24 NFl season when he was on the field, a fact that was not helped by the general ineptitude of the Giants' offensive line throughout the campaign.
In any case, expect more buzz to be generated in the coming weeks.