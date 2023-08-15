This offseason was an eventful one for the New York Giants, as quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were free agent, but next offseason might be even more eventful. The Giants are projected to have a good amount of cap space, and Saquon Barkley is going to be a free agent again along with key defensive players Leonard Williams and Xavier McKinney.

General manager Joe Schoen discussed Xavier McKinney's impending free agency and the team's plans for his future. McKinney missed games due to an ATV incident that broke his hand during the bye week last season.

“X is a leader, he was a captain last year, he had an unfortunate incident, but he is a young player with upside,” Joe Schoen said, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We don't have a lot of cap space to do much more. I think our pockets are empty. But he's a guy who is important to us, that we'd like to be here long term. We'll see how it plays out through the season. If we can get something done down the road, he's somebody we'd like to have here.”

McKinney was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Giants, and has been a solid safety for the team since then. His injury from the ATV incident the 2022 season was a blow for the Giants in the middle of the season when they struggled a bit.

A big task for McKinney this year will be staying on the field for the full season, and that would likely lead to a good contract next offseason.