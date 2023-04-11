Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The New York Giants will be busy this week with the 2023 NFL Draft just weeks away; they’ll host both Tennessee Volunteers star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and USC Trojans standout Jordan Addison, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

“Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt is headed to New York for a Wednesday visit with the Giants, per source,” Pelissero wrote on Tuesday morning. “Hyatt is a potential first-round pick, and NYG owns No. 25 overall.”

Addison will visit New York after already visiting with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens last week.

“USC WR Jordan Addison, in contention to be the first receiver off the board, has another busy week. He’s visiting the Vikings, then he has the Giants and Bills,” Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday. “He’s MoveTheSticks’ 13th overall prospect.”

Both Jalin Hyatt and Jordan Addison figure to be first round picks at the end of April, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the Giants select one of the two star receivers.

The Giants were one of the teams reportedly in the mix for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but after he signed with the Ravens on Eastern Sunday, they’ll have to look elsewhere for help in the passing game.

Hyatt hauled in 41 passes in his first two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, but broke out last season with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, tied for second in the country, according to Pro Football Talk.

Addison transferred from Pittsburgh to USC in 2022; he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He added 59 receptions, 875 yards and eight touchdowns last season with the Trojans, per PFT.

With the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems increasingly likely that it’ll be a wide receiver the team selects on Apr. 27.