Holding the No.1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have a major decision to make. With the Panthers in need of a starting quarterback, Alabama’s Bryce Young is starting to get more hype around Carolina.

There’s a ‘growing buzz‘ surrounding Young and the Panthers, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. It’s a change of heart as many NFL insider felt Carolina was leaning more towards Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

However, as the NFL Draft draws closer, Young seems to be the favorite to go No. 1 overall. The Panthers are in desperate need of a starting QB after last season’s debacle. They traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick to ensure they get their selection. That selection is starting to look more and more like it’ll be Young.

Bryce Young spent three years at Alabama, appearing in 34 games. He threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns – compared to just 12 interceptions. Young won a National Champion with Alabama in 2020 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. Throughout his time with the Crimson Tide, Young won numerous accolades and was an All-American as a sophomore.

The biggest gripe against Young is his height. However, the Panthers seem to value his play-making ability over his perceived lack of size.

Carolina has spent all offseason building out their offense with weapons such as Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. The final piece to the puzzle is quarterback. That piece is expected to be found at No. 1.

With the Panthers on the clock, their eyes seem focused on Young.