There's a new kicker in the Big Apple. In the wake of Graham Gano's injury update, the New York Giants have made a crucial addition to their special teams unit.

Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Giants signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph to their active roster from the Detroit Lions practice squad, per his agent Brett Tressler. Joseph was cut by the Green Bay Packers in training camp, and was later signed by the Lions.

Unlike in Week 2, the Giants are getting out ahead of their kicker dilemma which ultimately cost them a win against the Commanders. Punter Jamie Gillan was the closest thing to a placekicker that they had, and he went 0-of-1 on extra points — their only kicking attempt of the game. The Giants want to avoid another disaster happening in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

If the Giants had an available kicker in Week 2, things would likely be different right now. Head coach Brian Daboll has taken some heavy criticism to start the 2024-25 season, but he's made the first step to redeem himself this week. The organization understands that a three-touchdown performance will be much tougher to accomplish against a top Browns defense, so filling the kicker void was a priority.

Giants sign kicker Greg Joseph as Graham Gano fill-in

Joseph spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2023, his accuracy was off the charts. He drilled 94.7 percent of his extra-point attempts, he was perfect on field goals from 20-to-39 yards, and made four from 50-plus yards. As the Giants showed in Week 2, they aren't asking for much except accuracy and reliability. Gano will be inactive for a few weeks, so they hope that Joseph can at least connect on the easy ones temporarily.

The Giants are 0-2, and second to only the Carolina Panthers for the lowest total offensive points scored this season with 24. It comes as a bit of a surprise that they avoided activating practice squad kicker Jude McAtamney. However, the veteran presence of Joseph does make for a more appealing option.

New York travels to Huntington Bank Field for a 1 PM affair with the Browns on September 22. Joseph will get his first opportunity of the 2024 season to make an impact. Gano recorded the team's only six points in the Giants' Week 1 blowout loss to the Minnesota Vikings, so hopefully Daniel Jones and Co. can stretch their touchdown streak to two games in Week 3.