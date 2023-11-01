Waller said he rushed coming back from a hamstring injury last year and doesn’t want to make the same mistake. The Giants TE could miss multiple weeks.

The season from hell continues to get worse for the New York Giants who suffered yet another injury to an offensive starter during Sunday's pitiful loss to the New York Jets. Giants tight end Darren Waller injured his hamstring during the game and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

Waller said the injury is “very frustrating” and “a little bit discouraging,” according to Jordan Raanan. He is unlikely to play this week and his status is in doubt for the Giants' Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Waller was New York's prized acquisition last offseason and was expected to be the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones. Though he did have a couple of stand-out games, he hasn't exactly gotten back to Pro Bowl form. Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020, his second consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Waller has put up decent numbers this season, as he has 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown. He did most of that in a six-game span though he played eight games, firmly cementing him as the best option for the Giants offensively sans Saquon Barkley.

With Daniel Jones coming back, Waller could have been in line for bigger numbers. Instead, he will have to miss at least a couple of games before getting back in the huddle, which is a big blow to the Giants as they try to salvage their season.

Darren Waller said he rushed coming back from a hamstring injury last year and doesn’t want to make the same mistake. He'll take his time with this one, leaving the Giants looking for answers in their passing game.