Published November 28, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal.

Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as he exited an American Airlines flight from Miami circulated all over social media on Sunday. According to witnesses, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was slipping in and out of consciousness while on the plane. He allegedly also refused to put on his seatbelt and was being unruly as the flight attendant asked him to adhere to flight regulations.

Regardless of the incident, the Giants reportedly intend to push through with Beckham’s free-agent trip to New York. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants still intend to host OBJ on Thursday and Friday as planned as the team looks to potentially green-light a high-profile reunion with the decorated WR.

For what it’s worth, Odell Beckham Jr’s camp already released its own statement regarding the incident. OBJ’s attorney vehemently denied the airline’s claims, saying that his client was nothing but cooperative during the entire ordeal. Beckham supposedly just fell asleep while waiting for the flight to take off, which is why he was not able to put his seatbelt on. This is clearly in stark contrast to the flight attendant’s statement.

Be that as it may, this controversy seems to have had no effect on the Giants’ impression of Beckham. At the end of the day, it appears that it’s going to be OBJ’s health and the status of his surgically-repaired left knee that will determine whether or not he’s going to be suiting up for the Giants this season.