Darren Waller is close to a return for the Giants.

The New York Giants playoff hopes have been rejuvenated thanks to a three-game winning streak and it's about to get another boost with tight end Darren Waller reportedly nearing a return. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Waller will reportedly return to practice for the Giants on Thursday.

TE Darren Waller has been designated for return and will return to practice today

Waller has been on the injured reserve since November due to a hamstring injury and has missed New York's last five outings. He aggravated his hamstring during the Giants‘ Week 8 loss to the New York Jets. The 31-year-old had been nursing the injury since Week 1 when he popped up on the injury report. But he did play the first eight weeks of the campaign.

Nonetheless, all signs pointed to Waller's imminent comeback.

The 31-year-old hinted recently earlier this week that he is ready and is just waiting for the go-signal to return. Likewise, Giants head coach Brian Daboll also spoke to reporters on Wednesday and mentioned that Waller is “making progress” and is “getting closer.”

“We'll see,” Daboll said when asked whether the tight end could make his return on Sunday. “Go through the week and determine it at the end of the week.”

The Giants (5-8) are riding their three-game winning streak into Week 15 when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. New York took down the Packers 24-22 in a thriller to move just a game behind Green Bay in the playoff race.

The return of Darren Waller, a one-time Pro-Bowler, should help the Giants' chances of making a late surge to the NFL playoffs.