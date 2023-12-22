Guess who's back in the league?

The New York Giants just have to get through this season to start anew. Brian Daboll can fix up his schematics and try to find new players. Before all of that happens, the Tommy DeVito-led offense needs a new special teams kicker after Cade York went down. Thankfully, a former veteran from the Green Bay Packers was made available who goes by the name of Mason Crosby.

That's right! An all-time great legend from the Packers is headed to play for the Giants. He will start with Brian Daboll's practice squad and make his way up to the main roster. The veteran is also slated to be in uniform and carry out duties when they face the slumping Philadelphia Eagles, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

All of this happened because Cade York aggravated a leg injury. The Giants kicker will now be on the Giants' practice squad IR to heal u and get better after the holidays.

Now, Tommy DeVito and his squad are getting a quality leader in their special teams unit. No one in the league knows how to kick a ball through the uprights better than Mason Crosby. He is the scoring leader for the Packers. In the process, he had to surpass Brett Favre's record of consecutive games played in a Packers uniform. All of this proves how reliable he is when it comes to availability.

Hopefully, he can bring in a more constant presence in the Giants' special teams squad. They saw Graham Gano and Randy Bullock go down before York which is never desired by any franchise.