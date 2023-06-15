Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are working through a contract dispute. The star running back wants to secure a long-term payday but is not at mandatory practices because he has yet to sign a new deal with the team. So, they are preparing backup options.

The Giants' other running backs include Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Jashaun Corbin and rookie Eric Gray. They have plenty of options but are adding another one and making things interesting. Wide receiver Parris Campbell is now taking snaps at running back with Barkley absent, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The former Indianapolis Colts wideout has done this before and is on board with it.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said, via the New York Daily News. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

Campbell has great speed, so testing what he can do out of the backfield makes sense for a Giants offense in need of playmakers. Obviously, replacing what Barkley brought to the table is out of the equation. But what Brian Daboll can do is try new things until Barkley and the New York front office can find common ground.

Barkley mentioned the idea of holding out during the season but that doesn’t seem likely to happen. For the time being, they will still have to prepare like they won’t have him.