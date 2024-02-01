Mike Kafka just missed out on the Seahawks head coaching gig, but what does that mean for his future with the Giants?

After a wildly encouraging 2022 campaign, the 2023 season was a mess for the New York Giants. They struggled with injuries and internal conflict on their way to a 6-11 record on the season, and it's clear they have a lot of work to do this offseason. That is certainly true when it comes to their coaching staff, as they parted ways with their defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale, and very nearly lost Mike Kafka to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kafka quietly emerged as a finalist for the Seahawks head coaching gig, but ended up losing to former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. With Kafka coming close to leaving the Giants for a head coaching role again, some wondered what his future with the team would be, but it sounds like he will be sticking around in his same role as offensive coordinator again for the 2024 campaign.

The plan is for Mike Kafka to return as #Giants offensive coordinator next season, per sources. Kafka was a finalist for Seahawks head coaching job. Giants now return one coordinator after firing Thomas McGaughey (special teams) and parting ways with Wink Martindale (defense). — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 1, 2024

Kafka led the Giants offense to new heights in 2022, but couldn't replicate the same success in 2023, largely due to the fact that Daniel Jones played in just six games. He still managed to keep the team competitive with either Tommy Devito or Tyrod Taylor under center, which is why he was still a head coach candidate, but 2023 wasn't the greatest season for Kafka after his solid showing the year before.

Kafka is still just 36 years old, so it's likely only a matter of time until he gets a head coaching gig, and if he can get the Giants offense back on track next season, that will likely aid his quest to take the next step up the ladder in the coaching world. But for now, he will be sticking with New York, which is a big win, as it will prevent them from having to replace both their offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason.