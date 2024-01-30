Mike Kafka has emerged as a serious candidate for the Seahawks head coach opening.

As the Seattle Seahawks look for their next head coach, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson seemed like a prime candidate. However, with Johnson pulling out of the race, the Seahawks must now look elsewhere.

In Seattle's head coach pursuit, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has emerged as a strong candidate, via Dan Graziano of ESPN, h/t Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Seahawks have interviewed Kafka twice over the vacancy.

“One name to watch in Seattle who I'm told is a person of interest these is Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as a name to watch as a potential candidate for the Seattle job if it's not Mike Macdonald,” Graziano said.

The fact that Baltimore Ravens DC Macdonald was mentioned shows that it's not a one horse race for the Seahawks vacancy. But while Kafka will certainly have competitors, the team seems to have a strong interest in bring the OC to Seattle.

Kafka has been the Giants offensive coordinator since 2022. He previously worked with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2021, advancing all the way up to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

This past season did not go well for Kafka and the Giants. With a major injury to Daniel Jones, New York struggled to the fourth-worst offense in the NFL, averaging 280 yards per game. In 2022, with a healthy Jones, the Giants ranked 18th, averaging 333.9 YPG.

While the results haven't necessarily been there in New York, Mike Kafka is still a respected mind in the NFL. He wouldn't be the flashiest hiring with all the notable names available this cycle. But if Seattle thinks Kafka can help the team win, he could be the perfect Pete Carroll replacement.