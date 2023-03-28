Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Odell Beckham Jr. looks for his next team in NFL free agency a reunion with the New York was deemed a potential scenario. However, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the Giants will be able to get Odell Beckham Jr. back to New York.

Giants owner John Mara reportedly left the door open for Beckham Jr. to re-join the Giants. However, that appears to be more of a pipe dream rather than an actual negotiating tactic, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

“Wouldn’t hold your breath,” Raanan said about the Giants signing Beckham Jr. “OBJ is a longshot, at best right now.”

Odell Beckham Jr. spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Giants. Appearing in 59 games, OBJ caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

After his falling out with New York, Beckham Jr. went on to play for the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams. While he hasn’t seen the same statistical success, OBJ did win a Super Bowl with the Rams. Following his torn ACL, Beckham Jr. is looking to get back in the NFL and chase another ring.

While a reunion would certainly boost the Giants’ receiving core, New York simply doesn’t have the money to make it work. They have just over $4 million available, the fourth-lowest in the NFL. With Saquon Barkley in line for an extension, the Giants aren’t the most flush with cash.

Perhaps the Giants decide to make a splash after their postseason run. However, it doesn’t appear that it’ll be with Beckham Jr. The former Pro Bowler will continue to be on the lookout for which team will grant his NFL return.